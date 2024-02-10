DOGE Community Asks Elon Musk About Dogecoin on Moon After His Intriguing SpaceX Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Centibillionaire Elon Musk, boss of X and Tesla, among other innovative companies, has taken to the X app to make a major announcement about SpaceX.

The tweet intrigued the community and some began asking Musk about details. However, crypto lovers also asked Musk about his plans to take Dogecoin into space.

Intriguing SpaceX announcement from Musk, DOGE question arises

Musk tweeted that in 2024, spacemen will fly “the furthest they have ever been from Earth” over the past 50 years in the Dragon spaceship created by SpaceX. He also specified that Starship will be able to reach the Moon in less than five years.

Starship should be able to make it to the moon in less than 5 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2024

Major cryptocurrency-themed account Crypto Rand asked when Musk is going to take Dogecoin into space, reminding the centibillionaire about his previous statements in which he said he would do that.

Wen $DOGE going into orbit sir? — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) February 9, 2024

SpaceX received DOGE payment for DOGE-1 Mission

As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk’s SpaceX accepted a payment in the memorable meme coin DOGE from Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC).

The company’s Chief Executive Samuel Reid announced that the transaction was made in order to rebook the DOGE-1 Mission after it was initially announced three years ago in 2021. Back then, the project was delayed.

Initially, the plan was to launch the mission on SpaceX Falcon 9 as a payload in 2022, however, the satellite was not ready to launch on time. Now, the GEC boss remains full of optimism that the DOGE-1 Mission will be launched into space after all.

Almost 214 million Dogecoin on move

According to the Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracker, over the past 24 hours, two massive DOGE transactions have been made by anonymous whales. A staggering 150,000,000 DOGE was deposited to Robinhood; this was either a potential sale or a whale who holds his DOGE on this investment platform, since it offers customers cryptocurrency wallets. This impressive transaction was worth $12,220,969.

A total of 63,736,363 DOGE was withdrawn from Bittrex and transferred to an unknown digital wallet. The fiat equivalent of this sum is $5,205,119.

Over the past 24 hours, DOGE has attempted to break out from the $0.0804 level and made a 2.11% rise. However, this growth was eventually nullified, and at the time of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.0804.