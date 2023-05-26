DOGE Co-Founder 'Hides' So Well That Internet Shows Wrong Photo: Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
Here's whose photo you will see in Google search if you look up Doge co-founder Billy Markus
Dogecoin was founded back in 2013 by two programmers – Billy Markus (the legend says that he coded DOGE sitting at home in his underwear, taking just a few hours for that accomplishment) and Jackson Palmer.

The former is now very much active on Twitter, posting even about issues far from Dogecoin or cryptocurrency in general. He is a friend of the biggest DOGE fan Elon Musk, although they have never met, according to Musk, and only talk publicly on Twitter.

Jackson Palmer is a vocal critic of Elon Musk, and his social media presence is tiny compared to that of Markus. The latter is known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto at the @BillyM2k handle.

Googling "Doge cofounder photo"

However, if curiosity becomes too strong and you decide to see what Billy Markus looks like and Google his photo, Internet search results will show a photo of Palmer. This fact was confirmed by Markus in a tweet today, when a graphic designer at Dogecoin, "DogeDesigner" (@cb_doge) tweeted that he was "hanging out with @BillyM2k and @dogeofficialceo in the streets of San Francisco."

A popular photo of Jackson Palmer was attached. Commentators began adding sarcastic comments about an "accurate photo of Billy." Markus also stepped in to confirm that. He tweeted: "that is definitely a picture of googling my name."

In fact, a photo of Billy Markus can easily be found on Google, but media outlets often confuse the two cofounders and put up a picture of Jackson Palmer pretty often when they talk about Markus. Markus has not gone into hiding, but he has not been giving interviews to the media either, unlike Palmer.

