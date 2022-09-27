Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 27

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 15:48
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins are ready to return to midterm rise?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 27
Bears seem to be starting to lose their initiative as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.58% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

According to the technical analysis, it is too early to think about the bullish trend as the price keeps trading sideways. One needs to test the $0.065 zone to make sure that bulls are ready for the breakout of the resistance level at $0.065557.

If that happens, traders might see an ongoing rise to the $0.07 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06238 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 2.38%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

However, the situation is not bullish on the daily time frame. The price has not even gotten to the $0.00001150 mark, which means that sellers still have the chance to seize the initiative. Daily closure above the $0.000012 mark can only confirm a possible ongoing rise.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001135 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

