DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 27

Which coins are ready to return to midterm rise?

Bears seem to be starting to lose their initiative as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.58% over the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, it is too early to think about the bullish trend as the price keeps trading sideways. One needs to test the $0.065 zone to make sure that bulls are ready for the breakout of the resistance level at $0.065557.

If that happens, traders might see an ongoing rise to the $0.07 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06238 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 2.38%.

However, the situation is not bullish on the daily time frame. The price has not even gotten to the $0.00001150 mark, which means that sellers still have the chance to seize the initiative. Daily closure above the $0.000012 mark can only confirm a possible ongoing rise.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001135 at press time.