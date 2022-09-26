ETH and ETC Price Analysis for September 26

Original U.Today article

Can last days of September become bullish for Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)?

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling since yesterday, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.49%.

On the daily chart, today's fall has not affected the current technical analysis of Ethereum (ETH) as neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation. One can start thinking about midterm growth only if the price return to the $1,380-$1,400 zone. In that case, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative.

Ethereum is trading at $1,297 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is following the decline of Ethereum (ETH), declining by 4.52% since yesterday.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is coming back to the support level at $27.41 formed by the false breakout. The price has not gone up, which means that sellers are more powerful than bulls. All in all, if the daily candle closes near the $27.40 mark, one can expect a fall to the $26 area.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $27.73 at press time.