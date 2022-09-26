Original U.Today article

ETH and ETC Price Analysis for September 26

Mon, 09/26/2022 - 14:43
Denys Serhiichuk
Can last days of September become bullish for Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling since yesterday, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.49%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, today's fall has not affected the current technical analysis of Ethereum (ETH) as neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation. One can start thinking about midterm growth only if the price return to the $1,380-$1,400 zone. In that case, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative.

Ethereum is trading at $1,297 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is following the decline of Ethereum (ETH), declining by 4.52% since yesterday.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is coming back to the support level at $27.41 formed by the false breakout. The price has not gone up, which means that sellers are more powerful than bulls. All in all, if the daily candle closes near the $27.40 mark, one can expect a fall to the $26 area.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $27.73 at press time.

