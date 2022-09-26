Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for September 26

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls get back in game by mid-week?
The last week of September has begun with the continued drop of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.11%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight drop, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways as the price is far away from important levels. However, bears are more likely to seize the initiative, and buyers could not fix above the $19,000 mark.

Respectively, the daily closure near the support at $18,200 may generate a sharp decline to the $17,600 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,827 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 6.16%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of XRP is declining after the false breakout of the $0.50 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the interim support level at $0.4564. If buyers cannot hold this mark, traders can expect a further drop to $0.44 within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.46098 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is no exception to the rule, declining by 4%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) remains under sellers' pressure as bears seize the initiative after each price blast. Thus, the volume is going down, which means that traders are not interested in buying the altcoin at the current levels. In this regard, there is a good chance to see the test of the nearest level at $0.4258 by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4402 at press time.

