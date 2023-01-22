DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

The market is facing a slight correction on the last day of the week.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.04% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, DOGE remains bullish despite the local decline. If today's candle closes above the $0.086 mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.08833 next week.
In addition, the selling volume is going down, confirming bears' weakness.
DOGE is trading at $0.08619 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has gone up by 0.12%.
From a technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE even though the rate is far away from the key levels. However, if the bar fixes above the $0.00001250 mark, growth to the resistance at $0.00001294 may happen on the first days of the upcoming week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001214 at press time.