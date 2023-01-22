Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

Sun, 01/22/2023 - 14:16
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of meme coins going to last?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is facing a slight correction on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.04% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE remains bullish despite the local decline. If today's candle closes above the $0.086 mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.08833 next week.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 21

In addition, the selling volume is going down, confirming bears' weakness.

DOGE is trading at $0.08619 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has gone up by 0.12%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From a technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE even though the rate is far away from the key levels. However, if the bar fixes above the $0.00001250 mark, growth to the resistance at $0.00001294 may happen on the first days of the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001214 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Flare Founder Speaks Out About “Betrayal”
01/22/2023 - 16:59
Flare Founder Speaks Out About “Betrayal”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Wallet Adds Support for Milkomeda
01/22/2023 - 14:31
Cardano Wallet Adds Support for Milkomeda
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum's Optimism (OP) Up 35% Since Friday, Here's What's Behind It
01/22/2023 - 13:40
Ethereum's Optimism (OP) Up 35% Since Friday, Here's What's Behind It
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev