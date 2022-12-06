DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 6

Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the biggest loser out of the top 10 coins, falling by 3.69%.
Despite today's fall, there are high chances to see a further drop if buyers cannot hold the $0.10 mark. In addition, the volume keeps decreasing, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at current prices. The nearest mark where a bounce back is possible is $0.09665.
DOGE is trading at $0.09975 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE, going down by 1.96%.
SHIB is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price at least to the $0.0000096 mark. If that does not happen within the next few days, the fall may continue to the $0.000009 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000931 at press time.