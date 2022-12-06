Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 6

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are meme coins ready for bounce back?
Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser out of the top 10 coins, falling by 3.69%.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Despite today's fall, there are high chances to see a further drop if buyers cannot hold the $0.10 mark. In addition, the volume keeps decreasing, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at current prices. The nearest mark where a bounce back is possible is $0.09665.

DOGE is trading at $0.09975 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE, going down by 1.96%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price at least to the $0.0000096 mark. If that does not happen within the next few days, the fall may continue to the $0.000009 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000931 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

