DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 6

Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser out of the top 10 coins, falling by 3.69%.

Despite today's fall, there are high chances to see a further drop if buyers cannot hold the $0.10 mark. In addition, the volume keeps decreasing, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at current prices. The nearest mark where a bounce back is possible is $0.09665.

DOGE is trading at $0.09975 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE, going down by 1.96%.

SHIB is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.00000967. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price at least to the $0.0000096 mark. If that does not happen within the next few days, the fall may continue to the $0.000009 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000931 at press time.