DOGE Price Analysis for December 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is trading sideways, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is an exception, rising by 4.72% over the last day.

DOGE started the last day of the week with a false breakout of the local support level at $0.10139. However, the growth was stopped at the resistance at $0.10497.

Any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day as most of the average true range (ATR) has passed.

On the daily chart, DOGE is still trying to get closer to the resistance level at $0.10799. If bulls manage to do that, the growth may lead to a further test of the $0.1150 zone by the end of the month.

Bulls managed to hold the price near the peak of the last closed candle at $0.10799. It means that buyers might need more time to accumulate strength for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.10-$0.105 is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.10318 at press time.