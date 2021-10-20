woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Digital Currency Group Announces $1 Billion Purchase Plan of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

News
Wed, 10/20/2021 - 14:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The company expands its buying threshold
Digital Currency Group Announces $1 Billion Purchase Plan of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Digital Currency Group, Grayscale Investments' parent company, has been authorized for the purchase of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares worth $1 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. Previous authorization of Digital Currency Group has been staying at $750 million.

woj
woj

With the approval of an additional $250 million, the companies will be able to significantly increase their position in the trust in addition to the previously purchased $388 million GBTC shares. In order to make purchases, DCG will use cash and proceed with the orders on the open market.

Related
BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Touches $66,000

The upcoming deal is being arranged under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") since the two companies are tied together and unauthorized purchases of the company's trust shares will be considered a conflict of interest.

yield
Yield app

The purchase authorization is a right but not an obligation for DCG to purchase any additional shares at any time. After receiving a "yes" from the SEC, the company is increasing the available purchasing threshold that it can use in the future. The timing and the size of the purchase will be determined by the company in accordance with market conditions.

Information about purchases of the trust's shares will be available in the trust's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It will include the volume of the purchase, timing and additional details available to regulators and holders.

Related
Three Litecoin On-Chain Indications Show "Bullish" Data

Digital Currency Group, CEO Barry Silbert, was founded back in 2015 and is now one of the most active digital assets industry beneficiaries, remaining one of the most active investors in the field. The company today is the backer of over 175 blockchain-related companies in over 35 countries.

While having a major investment portfolio that included directly bought cryptocurrencies, it is also the parent company of Genesis, Grayscale Investments, Coindesk, Foundry and other industry-leading entities.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Tether Responds to $1 Million Bounty, Calling It "Cynical" Stunt
10/20/2021 - 16:01
Tether Responds to $1 Million Bounty, Calling It "Cynical" Stunt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign
10/20/2021 - 15:55
Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 15% of Females Are Informed Investors: Capital.com Survey
10/20/2021 - 15:09
15% of Females Are Informed Investors: Capital.com Survey
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov