DIA Launches Lasernet on Test Network, Mainnet Arrives in Q1, 2025

DIA's Lasernet L2 rollup is now available in testnet. Purpose-built for oracle infrastructure, the blockchain combines trustless execution with scalability, security and resource-efficiency. Lasernet is seamlessly integrated with a number of developments in the EVM ecosystem, and beyond.

DIA's oracle-centric L1 Lasernet launches in testnet

Per the official statement of the DIA team, its flagship solution, Lasernet, an industry-first L2 rollup specifically developed for on-chain oracles, just landed in testnet. The protocol is backed by integrations with Optimism, Hyperlane, Conduit and Celestia.

This deployment redefines oracle infrastructure and addresses the growing demand for trustless, permissionless and truly decentralized data delivery in blockchain applications. Developers can now experience firsthand the benefits of L2 oracles by testing pull and push-based mechanisms on Ethereum's testnet, Sepolia.

DIA’s new oracle stack, "Lumina," exemplifies the principle of modularity through strategic collaborations with Web3 industry leaders. By leveraging the most advanced and innovative blockchain technology, DIA has put together a future-proof architecture to scale together with Web3.

Prior to launching the testnet solution, DIA scored a number of long-term tech collaborations with EVM trailblazers. For instance, the utilization of Optimism's OP Stack tech ensures that oracle data computation can happen on-chain at scale, to meet the demands of enterprise-grade applications while maintaining data verifiability, immutability and trustlessness.

Mainnet version expected in Q1, 2025

Through the partnership with Conduit, DIA achieves unparalleled operational efficiency in rollup deployment and management. This collaboration streamlines the technical complexity of running an L2 network, ensuring consistent and reliable oracle service delivery.

Hyperlane's interoperability framework enables Lasernet to communicate seamlessly across blockchain networks (EVM and non-EVM), making oracle data universally accessible. This integration establishes Lasernet as a truly blockchain-agnostic solution, capable of delivering oracle data to any chain the ecosystem needs, bypassing chain-specific integration efforts.

Mainnet deployment of Lasernet solution is expected in Q1, 2025, the team says.