Deutsche Bank Makes Major U-Turn on Crypto, Shibarium Daily Transactions Jump to 200,000, Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Asian Countries: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Deutsche Bank makes major U-turn on crypto

According to a recent announcement by Swiss cryptocurrency firm Taurus, it has entered into a partnership with Deutsche Bank . From now on, the bank will be offering custody services for institutional clients' cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. As stated by Deutsche Bank's spokesperson, the financial institution has no "immediate plans" for crypto trading, even though it aimed to offer the activity in a 2020 World Economic Forum paper. This announcement marks the bank's U-turn on cryptocurrencies; back in 2018, Deutsche Bank's chief investment strategist Ulrich Stephan criticized crypto for being "too volatile and not regulated enough."

Shibarium daily transactions jump to 200,000 in surprising growth

Per data provided by the Shibariumscan website, the number of Shibarium daily transactions demonstrates consistent growth. At the moment of writing, this metric is lingering around 200,000. The positive dynamics for daily transactions have been spotted two weeks after Shibarium's relaunch on Aug. 28, with daily transactions stabilizing near 200,000 since Sept. 11. On Sept. 13, the number managed to climb as high as 200,880. In addition to this, Shibarium has been showing a steady increase in its other metrics: currently, the number of total transactions stands at 2,722,599, and the number of Shibarium wallet addresses comprises 1,246,160.

