Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking

Two global companies team up to assist all types of companies to add crypto capabilities to their businesses

According to a press release, Deloitte, an organization that provides professional services, and NYDIG, a major BTC company, have scored a strategic partnership that enables companies around the globe to implement cryptocurrencies – not only payments – into their businesses.

DELOITTE AND NYDIG ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO PROVIDE BANKING FOR ALL WITH BITCOIN — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) June 21, 2022

These crypto-related capabilities will include banking, reward programs, Bitcoin products, bonuses for staffers, etc.

The companies will provide professional advice as to integrating the aforementioned products and services related to Bitcoin. Deloitte will provide professional services in multiple business-related spheres, while NYDIG will allow the use of its range of BTC-based financial products and BTC-related services.

According to data shared in the press release, users are trying to get banks to provide them with Bitcoin-related financial services, in the way that banks allow them to use products and services based on USD. Now, Deloitte and NYDIG intend to boost Bitcoin adoption with obligatory compliance.

The head of NYDIG, Yan Zhao, stated that in his vision for the future, financial infrastructure for traditional finance and for cryptocurrencies will work alongside each other.