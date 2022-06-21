Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 13:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two global companies team up to assist all types of companies to add crypto capabilities to their businesses
Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a press release, Deloitte, an organization that provides professional services, and NYDIG, a major BTC company, have scored a strategic partnership that enables companies around the globe to implement cryptocurrencies – not only payments – into their businesses.

These crypto-related capabilities will include banking, reward programs, Bitcoin products, bonuses for staffers, etc.

The companies will provide professional advice as to integrating the aforementioned products and services related to Bitcoin. Deloitte will provide professional services in multiple business-related spheres, while NYDIG will allow the use of its range of BTC-based financial products and BTC-related services.

Related
2.2 Billion SHIB Destroyed by This Amazon Burner Since November at Price 50% Higher Than Now

According to data shared in the press release, users are trying to get banks to provide them with Bitcoin-related financial services, in the way that banks allow them to use products and services based on USD. Now, Deloitte and NYDIG intend to boost Bitcoin adoption with obligatory compliance.

The head of NYDIG, Yan Zhao, stated that in his vision for the future, financial infrastructure for traditional finance and for cryptocurrencies will work alongside each other.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
06/21/2022 - 14:00
One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts
06/21/2022 - 13:07
Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
06/21/2022 - 12:33
Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan