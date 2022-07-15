Degrain’s DGRN Pre-Sale Up and Running as SHIB, TRX Lead Market Upsurge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency investors, especially in a bear market, look to investments which have the highest potential for growth. These are generally ones which are early or which are unique; or both.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a cryptocurrency was launched in the August of 2020, and has experienced a rapid rise in popularity. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown above the typical meme currency cliché since its launch and built a strong reputation as a trustworthy company with a tight-knit community. Using a novel construction technique, Shiba Inu (SHIB) created the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap (DEX).

Even though the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has been listed on well-known platforms like Binance, Coinbase, BitStamp and Bitso. Its volatility, especially in current market conditions, has put-off investors and has dropped 1% in the past day, and 11% in the past week.

TRON (TRX)

TRON is a decentralized blockchain which is driven by its own cryptocurrency, the Tron (TRX) token, and aims to provide a framework for content distribution in the web entertainment sector. The Tron token (TRX) has suffered in the past 7 days dropping from $0.071 to $0.065, and fallen from over $0.086 in the past three months.

The Tron protocol has just stated that its objective is to develop a free, global ecosystem for digital entertainment in which content creators can freely post, store, and govern their works as well as interact directly with customers. Whether this brings a recovery in the Tron token is yet to be seen, investors should perhaps look to better opportunities.

Degrain (DGRN)

Degrain, having just launched its presale on July 7th, looks to be a NFT protocol introducing innovative concepts to the industry. Two unique concepts include enabling cross-chain transactions on its NFT platform, and working with real world companies, whilst sharing all platform revenue with its investors and token stakers. Given the substantial use of new, cutting edge web3 technology, this venture presents an excellent investment opportunity with high potential for growth; especially considering its present token price is just $0.01.

