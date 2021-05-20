deFIRE Project Partners with Coin360 Aggregator After Successul Funding Round

deFIRE project that addresses decentralized finances segment shared the details of its partnership with Coin360 data aggregator

Cardano-based project deFIRE announces that Coin360 blockchain data aggregator will broadcast its data to deFIRE clients. Information about assets' prices and trading volume will be utilized for profitable and intuitive trading.

deFIRE partners with Coin360 for accurate data about blockchain operations

According to the press release shared with U.Today, the deFIRE project tasked with building a decentralized oracles system for Cardano (ADA) will receive data from Coin360, a leading multi-purpose blockchain data aggregator.

Image by deFIRE

Data will be broadcast through Coin360's feature-rich API ecosystem. As a result, Cardano-based applications and their customers will receive accurate data about assets' dynamics.

Coin360 is one of the most popular data aggregation platforms across the blockchain segment. With over 4.6 monthly visitors, it is ranked among the top blockchain-themed websites.

Coin360 is well known for its heat maps, liquidity books, widgets and charts that are intended to help market experts with various levels of expertise stay up to date on the crypto market's movements.

$5 million raised in pre-IDO round

This announcement follows the successful completion of pre-IDO fundraising for deFIRE. This round was led by veteran VCs such as Morningstar, Cryptodromfund and SwissBorg Ventures.

The total amount of funds raised exceeded $5,000,000.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's infrastructure is taking shape rapidly. Yesterday, its developers announced an instrument for seamless token migration from Ethereum's smart contracts to Cardano's.