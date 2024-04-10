DeeStream (DST) Token Sale Might be in Spotlight for Altcoiners in April as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) Assets Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) might be ready to attract bulls

Solana (SOL) seems to be stuck between the bulls and the bears. SOL has exhibited significant growth recently. Some analysts predict it could rally so it blows past its previous all-time high.

For example, according to CoinMarketCap, Solana’s price is $185.41, 26% below the peak of $249 in November 2021. Furthermore, it formed a bullish pennant pattern, which has led some analysts to believe that if it succeeds in breaking through the resistance level of $205, it could go up to anywhere between $218 and $230.

However, not everyone is that bullish. Network activity is strong, and Solana’s DeFi protocols are growing in dominance. However, the futures market paints a different picture. Open interest and funding rates have slipped, indicating investors aren’t considering opening long positions. Furthermore, the reduced buzz on social media is another possible sign that investors are still uncertain about Solana.

Avalanche (AVAX) shows resilience amid market turbulence

Avalanche (AVAX) has shown resilience amidst recent crypto market turbulence. Despite Bitcoin’s fall to around $71,500, AVAX has remained above the $35 mark.

With an overall recovery sentiment in the altcoin market, AVAX has capitalized on inflated investor confidence. However, due to frequent volatile moves, some question how low prices could fall or if a rebound is imminent in 2024.

AVAX’s medium and long-term perspectives look favorable. The recent pullback below $50, combined with April’s decline, offers savvy investors a prime buying opportunity. However, further declines towards $42 or even $31.5 are possible if bearish sentiment persists.

Nonetheless, AVAX has strong fundamentals. Regaining levels above $50 and $53 could pave the way to test resistance around $65 and $80. The path forward relies heavily on Bitcoin’s ability to close back above $69,000. If so, AVAX seems capable of unleashing a fierce bull run.

DeeStream (DST) hits new userbase milestones

DeeStream’s presale momentum shows no signs of slowing down, as over 17,000 users have already secured their place in the historic token sale event. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the immense interest surrounding DeeStream’s ambitions to disrupt the streaming industry.

As a decentralized streaming platform built on blockchain technology, DeeStream empowers creators and viewers alike through transparent revenue sharing, instant payouts, and community governance.

The presale price is still at an attractive $0.055.