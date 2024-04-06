DeeStream (DST) Token Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted in Early Q2 as Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto industry is getting more volatile ahead of the Bitcoin (BTC) halving event. At the time of writing Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped from $70,000 to $66,421, paving the way for analysts to claim that a portfolio worth $1,000 today can turn to more than $100,000 by buying the right altcoins at low prices.

DeeStream (DST) a decentralized streaming platform is in the spotlight for altcoiners.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is going to break free from Ethereum’s (ETH) shadow

Ethereum Classic (ETC) a blockchain chain network that emerged after the forking of the original Ethereum (ETH) network continues to trade in the shadows of its more popular brother. At the time of writing Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $30.50 about 7% lower than it was a week ago.

However it must be noted that Ethereum Classic (ETC) has benefited from Ethereum's (ETC) popularity. Analysts have predicted that Ethereum Classic (ETC) may not reach its all time high of $176.16 reached in May 2021 about three years ago.

Cable Finance deploys on Stellar (XLM)

After the successful implementation of the Soroban smart contracts update on its platform, Stellar (XLM) has scored another winner. Cable Finance recently announced that it was becoming the first DEX to deploy on the Stellar (XLM) mainnet. This is important for Stellar (XLM) because DEXes handle high transactions for new and upcoming cryptocurrencies.

Stellar (XLM) has suffered the same fate as the majority of cryptocurrencies. At press time, Stellar (XLM) is trading at $0.1292, about 7% down from a week ago. Investors are concerned that Stellar (XLM) is only 17% up in the past year, a far cry from its peers.

DeeStream (DST) introduces tooling for decentralized streaming

DeeStream (DST) a decentralized streaming platform is the talk of the town as it attracts renowned investors to its ecosystem. DeeStream (DST) tokens are available during the ongoing presale for $0.055 apiece in stage 2.

What has also surprised investors is how quickly DeeStream (DST) managed to progress from the first to the second stages. Analysts claim that DeeStream (DST) is the best new cryptocurrency to buy now because it focuses on content creators and their fans. The platform supports instant payouts, a welcome feature for creators who monetize their audiences.