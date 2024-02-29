DeeStream (DST) Presale Gaining Mainstream Visibility in Q1, as Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Benefit From Starting Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The presale phase is the best time to invest in a new crypto token. Investors often conduct comprehensive research on new tokens which, in turn, dictates their investments. Consequently, the more promising tokens attract the most investors.

DeeStream (DST) is a fully decentralized Web3 streaming network with a unique utility token, DST.

Altcoiners might be snapping up DeeStream(DST)

Cardano (ADA) and Uniswap (UNI) have been doing pretty well according to crypto market charts. Cardano (ADA) had a 27.12 % value increase last month, while Uniswap (UNI) had a significant value surge of 45.97% just last week.

Crypto market patterns indicate that another Ethereum (ETH) surge is inevitable. Currently priced at $3230, Ethereum (ETH) could surge past the $3,500 mark or further, according to market charts and ardent Ethereum (ETH) holders. Last week Ethereum (ETH) had a 10.86% value surge, while last month’s 42.42% surge made Ethereum (ETH) investors quite confident.

Every crypto enthusiast remembers when Ethereum (ETH) first emerged. A few rushed to buy Ethereum (ETH) tokens early, while skeptics stayed back. It's the early Ethereum (ETH) investors, the bold ones, that are proud beneficiaries of Ethereum (ETH) today.

DeeStream (DST) becomes demonstration of Web3 essence

DeeStream’s (DST) decentralized model gives buyers of its presale tokens complete control of the platform. And that's not all. These investors also get early access to information about DeeStream (DST) while simultaneously earning multiple rewards on the platform.

Web 3 was an emblem of innovation. DeeStream (DST) is a continuation of that symbolic essence. The platform combines the best of streaming and blockchain technologies and offers a unique token that grants its owners more financial control.

Cardano (ADA) and Uniswap (UNI) holders might include one of the subsets of DeeStream’s (DST) current investors.