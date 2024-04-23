DeeStream (DST) Preliminary Sale Might be In Spotlight in Late April 2024 while Solana (SOL) and Aave (AAVE) Top Altcoins Remain Popular for Traders, Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tokens and coins tied to a decentralized finance ecosystem usually outperform during the bull market. But the correction is a much tougher event for them.

With lowered liquidity, buyers might be interested in DeeStream presale, which offers a low entry price during a market downturn.

Solana (SOL) prepares for staking update in April

Validators hold the Solana platform together, coordinating the right version of the blockchain. During times of overload, Solana has stalled or not processed some transactions. Now, it will start shifting to a new version, as validators will first upgrade 25% of their staked tokens.

Node operators and validators are now preparing for April 22, when the whole blockchain and all staked tokens will have to follow the rules of version 1.18. The Solana network is still busy due to the activity of newly minted and older meme tokens, which are one of the most widely distributed types of assets during the 2024 bull market.

The event is rather technical and will probably have a limited effect on the Solana price. The market-wide correction saw Solana slide to the $140 range, abandoning its trek to revisit $200.

Aave (AAVE) protocol survives with $10 mln locked value

The Aave protocol is one of the most agile ecosystems, with new listings and liquidity pools added daily. Aave remains high-profile and has not suffered a significant liquidity crash. According to DeFi Llama's charts, the protocol now has more than 10B in nominal value.

Aave has already recovered 50% of its peak value of around $20B, achieved during the bull market in late 2021.

Despite its high profile, Aave has around 1,000 active daily wallets, mostly belonging to loyal traders, bots, or other unknown entities. Aave is an important part of the growth in Web3 and open-source platforms, but it appeals mostly to dedicated traders who understand liquidity pairs well.

DeeStream (DST) presale stage 2 advances streaming

DeeStream is preparing to distribute another batch of its 300M token supply as it enters stage 2 of its presale. The opportunity is markedly different from trading mature coins and tokens, as DeeStream is starting out at only $0.055. The token will remain scarce and have undeniable utility, which will turn it into a sought-after blue chip.

Due to the overlap of crypto and gaming, DeeStream aims to build an ambitious platform where players can receive direct support from their fans using the native DeeStream token. Moreover, any user can rescind their payment, so each streamer is responsible for total revenues based on quality. DeeStream will be fully decentralized and avoid demonetizing, payment delays, or censorship.

Additionally, the DeeStream team has pledged its tokens for a lockup period of 1,000 days, to increase scarcity.