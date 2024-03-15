DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Sale Welcomed by Community in Q1, 2024 as Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH) Reach Trading Volume Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH) investors, cognizant of the potential inherent in disruptive technologies, are welcoming new-gen tokens.

With the DeeStream (DST) presale still in Stage 2, investors still have the chance to join in while the opportunity still presents itself.

Filecoin (FIL) stability and price movement

Filecoin (FIL) has exhibited stability in its price over the last couple of trading sessions, aiming to stabilize above the $10 mark. Currently trading at $10.9, Filecoin (FIL) experienced a slight decline of nearly 2% during the afternoon session. Despite this, Filecoin (FIL) has seen significant growth in its monthly price, with an increase of 99.55%. Analyzing the weekly chart, Filecoin (FIL) shows a positive trend this week, with bullish momentum prevailing.

Bulls have maintained control over the Filecoin (FIL) trend, indicating the potential for the sixth consecutive week of closing in the green. Technical indicators support this positive outlook, with the Filecoin (FIL) price bouncing back after retracing the dynamic 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Both short-term and long-term trend analyses indicate positivity, suggesting the potential for Filecoin (FIL) to reach higher levels in the upcoming sessions.

Ethereum (ETH) reacts to inflation concerns

The weekly price of Ethereum (ETH) has shown a significant range between $3,796 and $4,150, with a 3.84% increase. However, Ethereum (ETH) experienced a 1.5% decline in price following the announcement of inflation data. The yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) had an impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH) as it exceeded economists.

While inflation remains below 2022's peak, it still significantly exceeds the Federal Reserve's 2% target. With inflation stubbornly high in January and February, hopes for immediate rate cuts are diminishing, with potential adjustments likely postponed until summer. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) investors are closely watching the coin as they anticipate a further rise in its value.

DeeStream (DST) presale is getting more attention

Traditional streaming platforms often face criticism for their centralized control, which can lead to streamers being banned for expressing their opinions. Currently in Stage 2 of its presale at a price of only $0.055 per token, DeeStream (DST) offers early investors the opportunity to get involved in a project with significant potential for growth.

As the world's first decentralized online streaming platform built on the blockchain, DeeStream (DST) prioritizes security, transparency,and decentralized governance. Furthermore, presale investors receive a 50:50 split with DeeStream (DST) for as long as they hold their tokens, along with early access to alpha and beta testing.