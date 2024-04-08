DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Round Welcomed by Traders in Q2 as USDC, XRP Set Fresh Trading Volume Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Unlike traditional streaming platforms, DeeStream stands out as a decentralized platform, meaning it's not controlled by a single big company. Instead, DeeStream works using blockchain technology, which makes sure everyone can see what's happening and that everything is fair. People are really interested in DeeStream because it's making the way we stream videos on the internet different.

A lot of investors are already grabbing their slots in the DeeStream presale before it runs out. Meanwhile, DeeSteam continues to attract thousands of investors.

XRP prices might be on crossroads in the coming years

Based on an analysis of Ripple's historical prices, experts predict potential price ranges for the cryptocurrency in the years ahead. In 2025, it's estimated that Ripple's price could vary between a minimum of around $1.07 and a maximum of about $1.32. On average, traders might expect Ripple to be priced around $1.10 during that year. Looking ahead to 2026, experts anticipate that Ripple's minimum and maximum prices could be $1.58 and $1.89, respectively.

The average trading price for Ripple in 2026 is expected to be around $1.63. Cryptocurrency specialists have carefully analyzed Ripple's price movements and fluctuations over previous years to make these projections. The projected minimum price for Ripple in 2027 is estimated to reach around $2.28, while the maximum price could reach approximately $2.74. On average, traders may expect Ripple to be priced around $2.35 during that year.

USDC inflow highlights market confidence

When a large amount of USDC, a type of stablecoin, gets pumped into Coinbase, it's seen as a good sign by experts who watch the market. Stablecoins like USDC are important because they help people easily switch between regular money, like dollars and digital currencies. Usually, when more stablecoins like USDC come back to exchanges, it goes hand in hand with a rising cryptocurrency market.

This is because people often buy more crypto when they see this happening. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two big cryptocurrencies, might see some changes because of this. Both are still trading below important price levels, but the recent influx of USDC could change that. Right now, sellers are in control, meaning they're the ones making the most transactions. But with the recent increase in USDC transactions, investors might start buying or selling more crypto.

DeeStream welcomes supporters

DeeStream emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of decentralized streaming platforms, effectively bridging the gap between content creators and their global audience. Through its innovative revenue-sharing model, where 50% of sponsored advertising revenue and redistributed platform fees flow to DeeStream token holders, investors gain a vested interest in the platform's prosperity.

In contrast to centralized platforms fraught with issues like content bans and sluggish withdrawals, DeeStream champions a decentralized approach, supporting freedom of expression while offering expedited withdrawals and reduced fees. Right now, DeeStream is having a presale for its tokens and they're selling for just $0.06 each. Moreover, this presale is in Stage 2 out of a total of 6 stages.