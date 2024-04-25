DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Event Might be Garnering Attention in Late April 2024 as Tron (TRX) and Stellar (XLM) Altcoins Surge Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Today, the landscape of cryptocurrencies is never the same, so investors see it necessary to keep an eye out for projects with excellent growth potential. Therefore, in the changing market trends, all eyes have been fixed on DeeStream, a new decentralized streaming platform that aims to take up leadership in the online streaming industry.

With the platform going through stage 2 of the presale, the crypto community now looks forward to what impact DeeStream will bring to the growing blockchain ecosystem.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Tron (TRX) analysts mentioned mixed price trends

The recent Tron price analysis for a one-day and four-hour period painted a bearish picture over the day. After seeing the bears dominate the market in the past few hours, the bulls again saw their fortunes surge slightly, but the bears did not hesitate to regain control. This has caused the market's trend to be below $0.1098.

Looking at the one-day chart, under such intense selling pressure, there is a mighty loss of coin value displayed on this chart, selling to $0.1149 by the Moving Average. On the four-hour chart, there is a leap above $0.1104 by the bullish momentum to take it to $0.1112 for the Moving Average. Nonetheless, it increasingly confronts volatility that points downwards, at least as per the Relative Strength Index.

Stellar (XLM) potential remains undisputed

With 3.14B of circulating supply and a market cap of 28.88B, Stellar still shows positive momentum. Its price has seen an increase of 0.0023% in the last 24 hours. Stellar has been showing very good increments in the past seven days. This coin holds a very good opportunity for investment if investors are looking for some promising returns in the long run.

A month of continuous growth, amounting to 17.24%, further secured the coin's value as that of a valuable asset, with technical analysis estimating its minimal price at $0.106 and the maximum one at $0.123 in 2024. Though this projection of a significant price increase brings hope, it comes with uncertainty without solid fundamentals.

DeeStream (DST) offers new mechanisms for digital streaming

DeeStream brings a breakthrough to the online streaming world with its decentralized platform, which has entered the market for streaming services like YouTube or Twitch. Empowering token holders through decentralized governance, this project brings a user-friendly interface for a fluent streaming experience through its platform. Streamers have channels for making money from their content through gifted subs and Dee gifts. DeeStream will ensure instant systems for depositing and withdrawing money to earn promptly.

Further, this project guarantees decentralized governance decided by the community for free expression and transparency for all users. DeeStream team tokens will be locked for 1,000 days. The stage two presale price is currently set at $0.06 per token. The platform's revenue-sharing opportunities, available for early investors, make DeeStream a real investment proposition in today's global streaming market.