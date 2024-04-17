DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Asset Sale New Stage Might be Spotlighted in April as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) Communities Remain Optimistic

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Digital entertainment is advancing with new technologies. Therefore, the arrival of DeeStream invited new followers to the crypto scene.

That said, this new decentralized streaming platform arrives with an innovative proposal: combining the flexibility and security of blockchains with the growing appetite for live broadcast content. Therefore, with the promise of improving the streaming experience for content creators and viewers alike, it is to be expected that this fresh platform will be on the radar of top traders.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Drop in volume and value of Ethereum marks volatile month for cryptocurrency

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum saw its transaction volume drop by 30.92%. A movement that coincides with a reduction of around 10% in its value in the last month. This double drop shows a period of great volatility in one of the main cryptocurrencies on the market. This being the case, it is a time for caution for investors.

The decrease in transaction volume can be seen as a direct reflection of the drop in ETH's value, as investors may be adopting a more reserved stance in response to recent price swings. While fluctuations are normal in the sector, this drop also shows Ether's sensitivity to the market's macroeconomic variables.

Solana records impressive 30% growth in one month

The significant growth of almost 30% in the value of SOL in the last month is cause for celebration. Investors see this as a sign of a period of strong performance, creating optimism in the Solana ecosystem.

Known for its high transaction speed and low cost, Solana is advancing in the race to be one of the leading blockchain platforms for developers, decentralized finance projects, and blockchain games. The increase in SOL's value shows the market's confidence in its technology and anticipates greater adoption and development within its ecosystem.

DeeStream presents new decentralized streaming options

As mentioned, DeeStream is a decentralized streaming platform that has arrived to transform the market. With a model that empowers token holders through decentralized governance, the platform challenges the traditional streaming model and promises to innovate how content creators interact with their fans and monetize their work.

How DeeStream works is very intuitive: users from all over the world can easily sign up and start watching their favorite streamers. This direct connection between fans and creators is reinforced by the ability of streamers to monetize their broadcasts by receiving gifted subs, Dee gifts and packages. And one of the main advantages of the platform is instant withdrawals.

Unlike traditional centralized platforms, which often face criticism for arbitrary bans and high fees, DeeStream promises a freer and fairer platform. The premise is to greatly reduce fees for streamers and allow free expression within the limits of the law. For investors, the price of $0.055 per token in the second presale phase is quite attractive.

Everything about DeeStream pre-order right here.