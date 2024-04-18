Advertisement
    DeeStream (DST) Asset Preliminary Sale Spotlighted by Altcoiners in April as XRP, Solana (SOL) Majors On Bullish Stream

    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) many-phase pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 13:18
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Solana and XRP investors are super happy because of the recent crypto rally.

    DeeStream new altcoin is still in its presale stage. It is garnering a lot of attention because it could bring new options for investors.

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Ripple CEO forecasts crypto market to reach $5 trillion by 2024

    Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, predicts that the total value of the cryptocurrency market will double this year. He thinks this will happen because of a few reasons. Firstly, there will be the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Secondly, bitcoin halving is coming up.

    Garlinghouse also believes that positive changes in regulations in the United States could push the crypto market upwards. So, with all these factors in play, he's pretty confident that the overall value of cryptocurrencies will double by the end of the year. “You’re seeing that drives demand, and at the same time, demand is increasing, supply is decreasing,” Garlinghouse said. “That doesn’t take an economics major to tell you what happens when supply contracts and demand expands.”

    Solana (SOL) faces network issues

    The Solana blockchain has hit a rough patch lately, facing big challenges and getting pretty crowded. According to info from Phantom, Solana has been jammed for the second time in just two days. This could mean delays or even failures for transactions.

    The main issue seems to be with Anza Network's validator client, Agave. Anza recently posted about it, saying that the congestion problem is linked to how QUIC (Quick UDP Internet Connections) is set up and how the Agave validator client behaves.

    DeeStream (DST) enters fresh phase of sale

    DeeStream is a new way of streaming videos that combines blockchain and streaming tech, making it the world's first decentralized streaming platform.

    DeeStream is ahead of the game in this industry by using Web3 tech. DeeStream offers a decentralized alternative. This means no more limitations. Being the first in this growing market gives DeeStream a big advantage. They have a special way of sharing revenue, which is great news for investors.

    For investors looking for projects to invest their money in, DeeStream (DST) appears to be the best bet. The coin, still at its second stage of presale, is selling for just $0.06.

    Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

    About the author
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

