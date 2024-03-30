Advertisement
AD

    DeeStream (DST) Aims to Shake Up Streaming, Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB) Backers Predict Market Recovery

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream makes a big change on the streaming market
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 13:20
    DeeStream (DST) Aims to Shake Up Streaming, Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB) Backers Predict Market Recovery
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The relationship between cryptocurrencies and investors is growing. The crypto industry was initially driven by retail investors but it has become clear that institutions want a piece of the pie. This means that there is a growing need for practical projects that address a specific challenge.

    DeeStream (DST) lies at the center of cryptocurrencies and the streaming world. Is it possible that a streaming service designed to bring content creators and their fans together can lead to a crucial change in an industry ?

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is Still Riding High

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has overtaken Cardano (ADA) to become the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme coin, was also bolstered by Coinbase Futures' decision to list Dogecoin (DOGE) derivatives on its platform.

    The meme coin is up nearly 9% in the past week, indicating that Dogecoin (DOGE) still enjoys investor support. It is also worth noting that the recent meme coin frenzy helped Dogecoin (DOGE) to garner major gains. However, investors are starting to exercise caution as they are worried that Dogecoin's (DOGE) upward trend may be coming to a stop.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Analysts Share Positive Sentiments

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) analysts have given a bullish prediction, foreseeing potential new highs driven by the asset's burning program and advancements in the Shibarium network. The popular meme coin has been on a downtrend, leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading 7% lower than it did a week ago.

    An analyst claims that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has broken through a crucial resistance level, paving the way for higher gains. Investors are playing a wait and see game as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is 68% down from its all time high reached in October 2021.

    DeeStream (DST) Changes Decentralized Streaming

    DeeStream (DST) is considered a breath of fresh air because of its practical utility and offers particular service without trying to push their marketing around beaten up topics. 

    Content creators might be choosing DeeStream (DST) because of lower fees and freedom of speech. The DeeStream (DST) token is a powerful token that gives holders several including voting rights, early access to the platform, a rewards program and a share of the revenue generated on the platform. 

    Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here.

    #DeeStream
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image XRP Alert: 16 Million XRP Bought by Single Whale on Major Korean Exchange
    2024/03/30 13:33
    XRP Alert: 16 Million XRP Bought by Single Whale on Major Korean Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    2024/03/30 13:33
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    2024/03/30 13:33
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Alert: 16 Million XRP Bought by Single Whale on Major Korean Exchange
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Negative 1,146% Netflow Spike: Implications
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD