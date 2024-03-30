DeeStream (DST) Aims to Shake Up Streaming, Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB) Backers Predict Market Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The relationship between cryptocurrencies and investors is growing. The crypto industry was initially driven by retail investors but it has become clear that institutions want a piece of the pie. This means that there is a growing need for practical projects that address a specific challenge.

DeeStream (DST) lies at the center of cryptocurrencies and the streaming world. Is it possible that a streaming service designed to bring content creators and their fans together can lead to a crucial change in an industry ?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is Still Riding High

Dogecoin (DOGE) has overtaken Cardano (ADA) to become the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme coin, was also bolstered by Coinbase Futures' decision to list Dogecoin (DOGE) derivatives on its platform.

The meme coin is up nearly 9% in the past week, indicating that Dogecoin (DOGE) still enjoys investor support. It is also worth noting that the recent meme coin frenzy helped Dogecoin (DOGE) to garner major gains. However, investors are starting to exercise caution as they are worried that Dogecoin's (DOGE) upward trend may be coming to a stop.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Analysts Share Positive Sentiments

Shiba Inu (SHIB) analysts have given a bullish prediction, foreseeing potential new highs driven by the asset's burning program and advancements in the Shibarium network. The popular meme coin has been on a downtrend, leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading 7% lower than it did a week ago.

An analyst claims that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has broken through a crucial resistance level, paving the way for higher gains. Investors are playing a wait and see game as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is 68% down from its all time high reached in October 2021.

DeeStream (DST) Changes Decentralized Streaming

DeeStream (DST) is considered a breath of fresh air because of its practical utility and offers particular service without trying to push their marketing around beaten up topics.

Content creators might be choosing DeeStream (DST) because of lower fees and freedom of speech. The DeeStream (DST) token is a powerful token that gives holders several including voting rights, early access to the platform, a rewards program and a share of the revenue generated on the platform.

