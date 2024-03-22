DeeStream (DST) Aims For Shift into Decentralized Streaming, Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Holders Await Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The first quarter of the year may be the perfect representation of the market. For the first month, not much happened and tokens generally maintained their values. There were one or two news reports that affected prices, like the Bitcoin ETF proposals but not much occurred in the market. February, by contrast, saw a lot more activity of the positive kind. A bull run was triggered and many tokens increased on their values for most of the month.

March has had both. The first two weeks were largely positive and tokens registered good gains. However, the market has declined in the last week and this could continue till the end of the quarter. This review goes through the values of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the first quarter as well as the underlying factors behind them. We also analyze DeeStream (DST) , the token that tries to change the streaming industry for good.

Bitcoin (BTC): A new all time high and more

This year has been a rollercoaster for Bitcoin (BTC) holders. It would start very slow, losing momentum and then picking it up following the approval of the ETF proposals. This expanded the attractiveness of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptos in general to the wider investment market. It would start to pick up right as January closed.

In February, Bitcoin (BTC) started to climb the charts significantly. It would grow at an amazing rate, making great gains daily. By March, Bitcoin (BTC) had set a new all time high, going well past the previous $68k record. Now, this is the part where the roller coaster goes down and fast. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost over $10K in the last 7 days. Investors can hold their breath as there could be another attraction in the ride as the Bitcoin (BTC) halving is just ahead.

Ethereum (ETH): Just shy of 2X

Most of what was said about Bitcoin (BTC) is also true for Ethereum (ETH). It started the year above $2K and has worked its way up. Ethereum (ETH) did reach above $4K and looked to break its current ATH before a correction hit. Now, Ethereum (ETH) has to do it all again as it chases an earl 2x in 2024. It may have to wait till next quarter for that.

