Decentraland (MANA) up 6% to Maintain Its Rally, Here Are 2 Price Levels to Watch

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 11:30
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Decentraland (MANA) sees 6% growth, sending cautionary note to HODLers
Decentraland (MANA) up 6% to Maintain Its Rally, Here Are 2 Price Levels to Watch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing extreme volatility today, with its price trading at $0.7202, up 6.01% at the time of writing. With its current price performance, the metaverse token has sustained one of the most impressive price actions over the past seven days as it has maintained a 79.27% growth trend within this time span.

Decentraland (MANA)-USD Chart
Image Source: CoinMarketCap

The impressive growth strides of MANA in the week-to-date period as shown in the charts above typically signify a close push to a short-term price cliff that may fuel an unexpected round of sales.

With this new-found bullish run, investors will need to keep an eye out for a breakout above the $0.8 price level, a point that may spell one of two things: a run toward its 52-week high, or a massive dump from investors that had been HODLing for the past year.

Decentraland has been a major beneficiary of the growing acclaim surrounding the metaverse world, and as a dominant real estate venture in the space, it has gained tremendous traction over the past year. The coin is one of the altcoins that is constantly used as a yardstick to measure the overall outlook in the metaverse world.

Need to remain watchful

As a major rule in the volatile world of crypto, every significant price surge is bound to be accompanied by a corresponding reversal or periods of cooling off. The second major likely event that may arise from the growth in the price of MANA is that its price will fall back toward the support at $0.5, especially if the market changes course in the near term.

Should the price consolidate in this manner, it will give the coin a much needed breather as bulls will be forced to restrategize, depending on core protocol fundamentals as motivation to inject funds into the coin in the near future.

#Decentraland News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 2 Million BNB Worth $617 Million Burned by Binance, Here's How Price Reacts
01/17/2023 - 11:40
2 Million BNB Worth $617 Million Burned by Binance, Here's How Price Reacts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRPL Noncustodial Wallet Unveils 'Big Release' Testing That Might Boost Retail Adoption
01/17/2023 - 11:21
XRPL Noncustodial Wallet Unveils 'Big Release' Testing That Might Boost Retail Adoption
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Is Melting on Ethereum Chain, What's Happening?
01/17/2023 - 10:40
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Is Melting on Ethereum Chain, What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan