Decentral Games to Receive Largest Grant in Decentraland History for USDC-ICE Pool

Unusual proposal has been approved by enthusiasts of Decentraland community: $1 million in MANA goes to Quickswap's LP

Projects by Decentral Games are responsible for 60% of activity in the Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse. Now one of its products has its ICE token backed by the largest grant in Decentraland history.

Decentral Games receives $1 million grant in MANA

The team at Decentral Games development studio has taken to Twitter to share that a $1,000,000 ecosystem grant in MANA tokens will be allocated to support QuickSwap liquidity pool with its native token, ICE.

Thank you all for showing support on Snapshot, Twitter, and the @decentraland community forums for our proposal to allocate $1M in $MANA to incentivize the ICE-USDC LP.



The 1st stage of the proposal passed:



Yes - 59% - 4,688,364 VP (114 votes)

No - 41% - 3,314,951 VP (47 votes) https://t.co/zdl99ERUvL — Decentral Games (@DecentralGames) May 25, 2022

As such, MANA rewards will be distributed as additional bonuses for all liquidity providers of ICE/USDC pool on QuickSwap. This initiative will work for three months.

The initiative will attract new liquidity into the pool; it will also mitigate the imbalance that is turning ICE holders into MANA holders. This activity will also support ongoing sit-and-go tournaments organized by ICE Poker simulator.

The proposal passed with a tight margin: 59% of MANA community enthusiasts voted in favor of this proposal. Matthew Howells-Barby, CMO of Decentral Games, is excited by the support of MANA holders:

The passing of this proposal shows the support we have from the Decentraland community and how important Decentral Games has become as a major contributor to daily active users

Bringing novel experiences to on-chain gaming

Miles Anthony, CEO of Decentral Games, highlights the role his organization plays in the progress and maintenance of Decentraland ecosystem:

We've had conviction around Decentraland and its role in delivering an interactive 3D frontend for the open metaverse from its inception in 2017. Since then, we've purchased 1000+ parcels of LAND and invested millions of dollars to build engaging content to attract and retain over 60% of the platform's users.

Besides support for the ICE community, Decentral Games emphasizes the importance of this initiative as an unmatched experiment in the DAO governance model design.

Decentral Games is a heavy-hitting team of gaming engineers: its innovative products have pioneered numerous concepts in the sphere of play-to-earn.