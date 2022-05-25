Decentral Games to Receive Largest Grant in Decentraland History for USDC-ICE Pool

Companies
Wed, 05/25/2022 - 13:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Unusual proposal has been approved by enthusiasts of Decentraland community: $1 million in MANA goes to Quickswap's LP
Decentral Games to Receive Largest Grant in Decentraland History for USDC-ICE Pool
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Projects by Decentral Games are responsible for 60% of activity in the Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse. Now one of its products has its ICE token backed by the largest grant in Decentraland history.

Decentral Games receives $1 million grant in MANA

The team at Decentral Games development studio has taken to Twitter to share that a $1,000,000 ecosystem grant in MANA tokens will be allocated to support QuickSwap liquidity pool with its native token, ICE.

As such, MANA rewards will be distributed as additional bonuses for all liquidity providers of ICE/USDC pool on QuickSwap. This initiative will work for three months.

The initiative will attract new liquidity into the pool; it will also mitigate the imbalance that is turning ICE holders into MANA holders. This activity will also support ongoing sit-and-go tournaments organized by ICE Poker simulator.

The proposal passed with a tight margin: 59% of MANA community enthusiasts voted in favor of this proposal. Matthew Howells-Barby, CMO of Decentral Games, is excited by the support of MANA holders:

The passing of this proposal shows the support we have from the Decentraland community and how important Decentral Games has become as a major contributor to daily active users

Bringing novel experiences to on-chain gaming

Miles Anthony, CEO of Decentral Games, highlights the role his organization plays in the progress and maintenance of Decentraland ecosystem:

We've had conviction around Decentraland and its role in delivering an interactive 3D frontend for the open metaverse from its inception in 2017. Since then, we've purchased 1000+ parcels of LAND and invested millions of dollars to build engaging content to attract and retain over 60% of the platform's users.

Besides support for the ICE community, Decentral Games emphasizes the importance of this initiative as an unmatched experiment in the DAO governance model design.

Decentral Games is a heavy-hitting team of gaming engineers: its innovative products have pioneered numerous concepts in the sphere of play-to-earn.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Monero Up 17% in Last 7 Days as Privacy Coins Gain Traction on Crypto Market
05/25/2022 - 14:17
Monero Up 17% in Last 7 Days as Privacy Coins Gain Traction on Crypto Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25
05/25/2022 - 14:06
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Avalanche Looks to Onboard ApeCoin and Proposes "Otherside" Launch on Its Subnet
05/25/2022 - 13:45
Avalanche Looks to Onboard ApeCoin and Proposes "Otherside" Launch on Its Subnet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide