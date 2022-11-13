David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, reiterates his statement that Dogecoin will become the currency of Twitter.

$DOGE will be the first currency used on Twitter when Elon rolls out his payment system for the platform.



I think he loves trolling BTC. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 13, 2022

On Oct. 28, coinciding with the time Elon Musk acquired Twitter, Gokhshtein tweeted "DOGE, the official currency of Twitter."

In a recent tweet, Gokhshtein claims that when Elon Musk launches his payment system for Twitter, Dogecoin will be the first currency to be used on the social media network. He cites Elon Musk's statement that he was working on Dogecoin to mean Twitter integration as the justification for this.

"I was surprised that Elon said actually 'dogecoin to the moon!'" he wrote. "He also stated that he into BTC, ETH and obviously DOGE. Said you should have them in your cold wallet and not on an exchange. Said he's working on DOGE, which I believe meant to integrate it on Twitter."

Ads

As reported by U.Today, the Tesla boss, Elon Musk, while holding a live conference on Twitter Spaces, informed listeners that he was working on Dogecoin and also exclaimed, "DOGE to the moon." After these words, the Dogecoin price rose by almost 14% before the rebound lost steam.

Musk's vision for Twitter payments

As reported by U.Today, Elon Musk laid out plans for Twitter's business for the first time since taking over the firm, wherein he discussed a vision for Twitter to process payments.

The social media behemoth has taken a step ahead by filing registration paperwork to clear the way for it to receive payments, a filing with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the Treasury Department reveals.

However, as it stands, since Elon Musk has not directly mentioned Dogecoin in the scheme of things for the proposed Twitter payments, statements and predictions remain mere speculation.