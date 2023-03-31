David Gokhshtein Calls XRP Chart 'Pretty Dope,' BabyDoge Hints at Major Listing, ADA Whales Rapidly Drop Their Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Ripple v. SEC: imagine XRP chart if case settles in Ripple's favor, asks David Gokhshtein

David Gokhshtein , prominent crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media, has recently opined on XRP’s current price action. According to his latest tweet, the token's price chart looks "pretty dope" now. However, Gokhshtein believes that the asset could show even more impressive performance. In a subsequent tweet, he asked his followers to imagine what would happen to the XRP chart if the SEC's case against Ripple were resolved in the crypto company's favor. By now, XRP has managed to break through an extremely strong resistance zone around $0.51 and reached its highest value since early May. However, today, the asset slowed down a little on its way up, trading down by almost 2% over the past 24 hours at the price of $0.53.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) hints at a new top 10 exchange listing, could it be Binance?

According to an announcement by BabyDogeCoin Twitter handle, the asset will be added by a top 10 exchange today, Friday, March 31. As a reminder, the list of top 10 crypto exchanges, per CoinMarketCap, includes Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Bybit, Bitstamp, OKX, Gate.io and Binance.US. Since BabyDoge is already supported by OKX and Gate.io, and will soon be listed by Coinbase, this leaves us with Binance, Kraken, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Bybit, Bitstamp and Binance.US. The hopes of the BabyDoge community were aimed at Binance listing as it has been trying to get this major exchange’s attention for the past year. However, a couple of hours ago, BabyDogeCoin Twitter account revealed that the token will be listed by the Bybit exchange. The community accepted the news with great enthusiasm, with the announcement post getting almost 4,000 likes.

Cardano (ADA) whales rapidly dropping their holdings: what's happening?

Per data provided by IntoTheBlock, in the last 30 days, the number of Cardano whales holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA tokens has dropped by 25%. The declining tendency was also spotted among 10-100 million ADA holders. At the same time, the number of smaller addresses holding ADA has increased by around 2%, which indicates that the current rally is primarily driven by "small fish" entering the market. This resulted in ADA’s price spiking by 17% in the last 30 days. There are multiple ways to interpret the profit-taking behavior among whales: it could either be large investors cashing in on their gains as they believe that the rally has reached its peak, or a redistribution of wealth taking place within the Cardano ecosystem, with smaller investors taking advantage of the price appreciation to accumulate more ADA tokens.

Shibarium hits fresh milestone in utility, here it is