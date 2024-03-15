Advertisement
AD

Dabba's Decentralized Mission: Connecting India With 100,000 Devices

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dabba gears up for its Season 2 launch, aiming to revolutionize Indian internet access with over 100,000 new devices
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 17:45
Dabba's Decentralized Mission: Connecting India With 100,000 Devices
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

March 2024 marks a significant milestone for the decentralized wireless venture Dabba as it embarks on its Season 2 campaign, setting a target to roll out over 100,000 Dabba Lite devices across India by year's end. The company's initial offering, consisting of 1,000 networking devices, sold out rapidly during its Season 1 launch, signaling a high demand for affordable and accessible internet in the region.

Advertisement

Dabba's initiative aligns with India's pressing need for broadband expansion. Despite being home to 1.43 billion people, India's broadband penetration remains low, with only a fraction of its population having access to Wi-Fi internet. As the nation strives to close the digital divide, Dabba's decentralized physical network (DePIN) emerges as a critical solution.

Dabba
Source: Dabba

The enterprise's network already shows promising data consumption figures, with approximately 90-100 TB of paid data per month. This consumption highlights the burgeoning need for the Solana project's services and the Dabba token's role in facilitating a more scalable internet infrastructure.

Collaborating with over 150,000 Local Cable operators (LCOs), Dabba plans to significantly boost its subscriber count, potentially increasing it tenfold. This expansion will not only extend the Dabba network's reach but also fortify its position as an industry forerunner in decentralized wireless and Wi-Fi networks.

The ingenuity of Dabba lies in its decentralized physical infrastructure network, inviting hotspot owners to become part of a broader movement. After purchasing innovative router hardware, users can choose an LCO to install the device and begin earning Dabba token rewards based on data consumption by hotspot users. The strategy is to deploy hotspots in locations with a proven willingness to pay for connectivity.

Amid a scenario where data demand in India has doubled every five years, outpacing current network capacities, Dabba's model is poised to offer more affordable broadband services. The model also taps into the country's burgeoning crypto enthusiasm, leveraging the significant inflow of crypto value.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Peter Brandt Provides Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
2024/03/15 17:47
Peter Brandt Provides Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image MicroStrategy Unveils New Debt Offering to Bolster Bitcoin (BTC) Position
2024/03/15 17:47
MicroStrategy Unveils New Debt Offering to Bolster Bitcoin (BTC) Position
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bank of America Spotlights Unprecedented Inflows into US Stocks and Cryptocurrencies
2024/03/15 17:47
Bank of America Spotlights Unprecedented Inflows into US Stocks and Cryptocurrencies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Peter Brandt Provides Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
MicroStrategy Unveils New Debt Offering to Bolster Bitcoin (BTC) Position
Bank of America Spotlights Unprecedented Inflows into US Stocks and Cryptocurrencies
Show all