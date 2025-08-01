Former Binance CEO 'CZ' on Market Crash: 'This Is Why We Never Stop Building'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the last 24 hours, cryptocurrency markets have seen significant volatility, with more than $758 million in leveraged positions liquidated across exchanges. The majority of the losses were longs, which accounted for more than $701 million in total liquidations, as bullish traders were caught off guard.

CoinGlass data shows that the largest single liquidation was a $13.7 million ETH long on Binance, with a total of 184,433 traders liquidated.

Amid the ongoing sell-off, former Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao issued a post on X, reminding the community of the long-term vision that has defined his approach to the crypto market.

This is why we never stop building. 😂 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) August 1, 2025

In a recent tweet, CZ wrote, "This is why we never stop building." The official BNB Chain X handle responded to CZ's tweet, saying, "Price up—we build, price down—we build."

Spot-driven selling in crypto market

BTC is seeing profit-taking following a record run to all-time highs. According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin recently underwent its third significant profit-taking wave of the 2023-2025 bull cycle, with $6 to 8 billion in realized gains reported in late July.

Bitcoin fell to $114,058 in a drop that is now entering its fifth day from a high of $119,839 on July 28 and has since recovered to trade around $115,260, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, followed BTC's price action, erasing an early decline to $3,582 and trading near $3,640.

XRP retraced under $3, Solana dipped below $170, and BNB (BNB) sank to $765 following a record surge last week that took it beyond $855.

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidations remain low, and OI drawdowns are moderate, suggesting that the recent drop looks more like spot-driven selling than a derivatives flush. However, there are no signs of a leverage cascade yet.