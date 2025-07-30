Binance Wallet Launches DEX Pro Mode: Details

Advertisement

Binance Wallet, a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet by Binance, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, shares the details of its newest addition to its instruments stack. With DEX Pro mode, skilled traders can place more sophisticated orders and save on gas fees.

Binance Wallet rolls out DEX Pro mode to experienced traders

Binance Wallet, Binance's unique self-custody wallet, announces the rollout of DEX Pro mode for experienced traders. The new feature is powered by the innovative Secure Auto Sign feature, enabling a new kind of limit order that offers greater flexibility, improved cost efficiency and more advanced order management compared to traditional decentralized exchanges.

DEX Pro Mode allows users to place limit orders by setting target prices to automatically buy or sell tokens when market conditions are met. Powered by Secure Auto Sign, this functionality enables users to place and manage orders more efficiently without repeated manual approvals.

Secure Auto Sign operates within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) — a secure and isolated part of the hardware that protects private keys from any external access. Once enabled, it allows the wallet to automatically sign transactions on the user’s behalf for a period of seven days, with the option to renew, manage or revoke permissions at any time.

Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet, introduces the novel product to the most experienced traders in the Binance Wallet audience:

With DEX Pro Mode in Binance Wallet, we wanted to give people more freedom to trade the way they want. You can set target prices, keep your funds unlocked, and let Secure Auto Sign handle the execution automatically while staying in full control of your private keys. This bridges the gap between the seamless experience of a centralized exchange and the transparency and flexibility of self-custodial trading. It’s part of our broader goal to make advanced Web3 tools feel as intuitive and accessible as possible.

Thanks to a combination of innovative techniques, DEX Pro mode merges the speed and convenience of automated trading with the security and transparency of verifiable self-custody.

Zero upfront gas fees and multiple pending orders

By combining limit orders with Secure Auto Sign, Binance Wallet addresses common challenges faced by traders on traditional decentralized exchanges. First off, traders can place several orders simultaneously using the same wallet balance. This is particularly useful when targeting specific price points across different tokens; whichever token reaches its price target first will be bought or sold.



After placing a limit order, funds remain accessible while orders are pending, allowing users to continue transacting freely. If users temporarily use the funds after placing a limit order, they must ensure the required amount is replenished before the target price is reached for the order to execute.



Most importantly, gas fees are only charged when an order executes, enabling traders to cancel or modify orders without incurring any cost.