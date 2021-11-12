Cryptolocally’s Token, GIV, Can Now Be Staked With Pp to 125% in APY

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the official announcement shared by Cryptolocally in its main social media channels, the platform has improved the conditions of its staking procedure.

With $GIV you can earn up to 125% APY but... There is only 53% of the #staking pool free and it's a first come first stake! 🦇 To date @cryptolocally has paid out over $150,000 in staking rewards to its holders. #crypto #invest #defi #betterthanabank pic.twitter.com/Ig3jkafxs5 November 5, 2021

As its GIV token burn mechanism reinforces the GIV staking rewards design, the upgrades affected both elements of its tokenomics architecture.

With the new procedure, GIV holders will be able to stake their GIV tokens with an unbelievable 125% APY in “locking” programs and 30% APY in flexible “non-locking” staking modules. As such, every GIV holder can earn more yield on his/her tokens.

GIV token has a unique dual nature as it is both a governance and utility asset for Cryptolocally. It can be simultaneously used for voting on referendums (“GIVernance” votings) and for purchasing premium options on Cryptolocally.

Holders of GIV can upgrade their statuses to Bronze, Silver and Gold VIP tiers in order to reduce trading fees. Also, GIV holders can participate in lucrative airdrops, games and lotteries.

100 million GIV tokens will be destroyed

To prevent GIV from inflation and to make it a scarcer asset, Cryptolocally's team decided to burn 100 million tokens in November and December of 2021. Once this is done, the net circulating supply of GIV tokens will be reduced by 10%.

According to the team statement, all GIV holders will benefit from this deflationary measure.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cryptolocally was one of the first peer-to-peer platforms to allow its customers to vote on the next listings. For instance, amid the Dogecoin (DOGE) mania of Q1, 2021, Cryptolocally listed DOGE following its community approval.