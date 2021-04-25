Cryptocurrency Market Succumbs to Fear After Massive Plunge

News
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 07:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The "fear-and-greed" indicator has plunged to its lowest level since April 2020
Cryptocurrency Market Succumbs to Fear After Massive Plunge
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a popular tool used for gauging the market sentiment, has plunged to 31, its lowest level since Apr. 29, 2020.

Interestingly enough, it took the index just one week to go from extreme greed (79) to fear.

Fear
Image by alternative.me

Related
Louisiana Lawmakers Back Bill That Says Bitcoin Could Potentially Become New Monetary Reserve

On Apr. 23, Bitcoin crashed to $47,576 on the Bitstamp exchange, marking a 27 percent correction from its all-time high of $64,895 that was reached on Apr. 14.

As reported by U.Today, some analysts warned that a deeper correction could be coming after Bitcoin collapsed to its lowest level since early March.      

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $49,400. The cryptocurrency is on track on record its fifth day in the red in a row.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Trading #Ethereum News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Mike Novogratz Defends His Criticism of XRP: "I Did Not Bring a Lawsuit Against Ripple"
News
04/18/2021 - 08:21

Mike Novogratz Defends His Criticism of XRP: "I Did Not Bring a Lawsuit Against Ripple"
Alex Dovbnya
article image XRP Ledger Finally Launches Hooks Amendment in Beta Testnet. What Does That Mean?
News
04/19/2021 - 15:50

XRP Ledger Finally Launches Hooks Amendment in Beta Testnet. What Does That Mean?
Vladislav Sopov
article image World's Largest Electronic Music Store to Begin Accepting Bitcoin
News
04/20/2021 - 14:08

World's Largest Electronic Music Store to Begin Accepting Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds