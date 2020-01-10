BTC
2.71%
8028.9
ETH
2.69%
141.61
LTC
6.87%
47.93
EOS
4.58%
2.875
XRP
1.91%
0.2076
ADA
0.14%
0.03645
NEO
-1.51%
9.606
TRX
1.86%
0.01427
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Cryptocurrency Market Cap May Surge 37%. But There's One 'If'

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    With the WWIII cancelled (or delayed?) holders are left guessing whether Bitcoin (BTC) price will continue to fall. But one more interesting indicator is on the horizon

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Dutch crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe supposes that the crypto market capitalization indicator is at a crossroads now.

Crucial Point

Mr. van de Poppe predicts that crypto market capitalization may skyrocket soon. He foresees the pattern which will allow it to surge 37%.

By the way, this rally may be possible only if total market cap avoids falling below $196 billion. It should be noted that the crypto market capitalization has stayed above this point for the last 7 days. At printing time, this indicator is above $208 billion.

Crypto Spring or Crypto Winter?

The high scenario projects 37% percent growth of the crypto market capitalization. For Mr. van de Poppe it recalls the situation of February, 2019. It was this month that opened the road to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all-year-highs in June, 2019.

But if market cap fails to support this level, it will soon dip below $176 billion. Last time the market demonstrated such indicators during the early days of May, 2019.

What should we get ready for? Tell us your predictions in Comments!

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Cryptocurrency Community

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.    

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Wins His Bitcoin Bet Against Nouriel Roubini - READ MORE

Is Bitcoin in trouble? 

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin Price
image by @VentureCoinist

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.       

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

Skin in the game 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices. 

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website