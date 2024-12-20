Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cryptocurrency Boom Among Gen Z: Bitget Sees 683% User Growth in November

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitget, a mainstream cryptocurrency exchange, hits massive adoption milestone
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 11:15
    Cryptocurrency Boom Among Gen Z: Bitget Sees 683% User Growth in November
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Leading crypto exchange Bitget has reported a record 683% monthly growth in Gen Z users in November 2024. The surge coincided with the results of the US presidential elections, where the possibility of eased regulatory hostility has resonated particularly with young people.

    These developments influenced financial preferences, report says

    The share of Gen Z users on the platform increased from 26.2% in October to 53.8% in November, highlighting the impact of political events on financial preferences. U.S. Presidential Elections outcome resulted in a proposal to create a national Bitcoin reserve and propose a regulatory framework for digital assets, boosting optimism in the market.

    A 40% surge in Bitcoin prices since the election has sparked a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out) among young investors. With this sentiment in mind, 844,000 new Gen Z users signed up on Bitget in November alone, more than seven times the October figure. 

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Bitcoin Secret’: Details
    Dogecoin Founder Says ‘WAGMI’ as Bitcoin, DOGE Prices Crash
    Is Bitcoin's 21 Million Cap Safe? Adam Back Explains

    Bitget CEO Gracie Chen commented on the statistics:

    Advertisement

    The significant increase in Gen Z users’ engagement reflects a key shift in how cryptocurrency is perceived — not just as a speculative tool, but as an important part of their financial future 

    This trend extends beyond the U.S., with countries like Brazil and Poland developing pro-crypto legislation.

    According to analysts, Gen Z and young millennials are driving the crypto market due to their digital literacy and openness to new technologies.

    Generation Z choosing cryptocurrencies, here’s why

    The key factors behind the popularity of cryptocurrencies among Generation Z are their technological literacy, adaptability to digital tools, and distrust of traditional financial institutions. Young investors see cryptocurrency as an opportunity for long-term growth and financial independence.

    An additional driver is Generation Z's interest in Web3 and decentralized applications that offer new forms of interaction, earnings, and asset management. Research shows that 71% of young investors see blockchain as a technology that will change industries, from finance to artificial intelligence.

    This trend extends beyond the United States: for example, Brazil and Poland are developing legislative initiatives that support cryptocurrencies.

    Experts emphasize that the popularity of digital assets among Generation Z is not just a fad, but a long-term trend that will shape the future of the global economy.

    #Bitget
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 11:03
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 11:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Bitcoin Secret’: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Bitcoin Secret’: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes Dramatically, Losing 20%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD