Crypto4Winners Introduces Hybrid Crypto Assets Management Platform: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Launched in 2019 by crypto enthusiasts from various segments, Crypto4Winners cemented itself as a reliable digital assets management services provider.

Crypto4Winners is offering an out-of-the-box solution for HODLers

Crypto4Winners , or C4W, is a one-stop platform focused on asset management services for holders of the two largest cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as the most popular stablecoin, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

As crypto assets dynamics are the most volatile ones, the long-term holding strategy appears to be the most profitable for the vast majority of crypto owners. It is of paramount importance for crypto newbies with only a basic understanding of blockchain and trading.

Crypto4Winners makes the holding strategy even more profitable by distributing all Bitcoins and Ethers into the two largest pools. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits of C4W’s investors are split into two equal parts.

The first one is stored in a cold wallet, while the second one is managed by a team of top-notch traders. This strategy is set to merge the advantages of conservative and aggressive asset management methods.

Ledger partnership and Global Crypto Pool: Goals for 2022

In 2022, the platform is going to unveil and implement numerous additions to its features toolkit. Namely, it is going to partner with Ledger, the world’s most credible producer of hardware crypto wallets.

Also, the launch of special solutions for USDT holders, Global Crypto Pool, is in the cards. The mechanism will attract investments starting from 10,000 USDT for increased rewards.

Global Crypto Pool’s assets will be distributed between trading, staking, lending and yield farming mechanisms.