Advertisement
AD

Crypto Market Liquidity Hits ATH, Altcoin Boom in View

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Altcoin season looms, data shows market liquidity support
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 12:30
Crypto Market Liquidity Hits ATH, Altcoin Boom in View
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto ecosystem is seeing more impressive capital inflows than ever before, and current data from analytics platform CryptoQuant has revealed that the market liquidity has hit a new all-time high (ATH).

Advertisement

Stablecoin liquidity and altcoin boom

Per CryptoQuant data, the total circulating supply of ERC-20-based stablecoins is pegged at an ATH of 76,150,161,366.21, up by 0.44%. CryptoQuant analysis projected that this boom in the stablecoin supply is beneficial not just to Bitcoin (BTC) but to altcoins as well.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $100,000? Here's Why

“The increase in stablecoin supply can indicate purchase demand not only for #Bitcoin but also for other coins, and to that extent, the current market atmosphere can be interpreted as positive,” Market Analyst and Researcher Crypto Dan said in a statement.

Bitcoin remains the crucial anchor for broader market growth, and while its ATH sojourn remains a well-watched trend over the past week, CryptoQuant projects that the altcoin boom is around the corner.

The most capitalized of the horde, Ethereum (ETH), is on track to welcome a crucial upgrade, the Dencun Upgrade that will make transaction costs and scalability on layer-2 protocols highly optimized to encourage more enhanced uses. 

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect

Other notable altcoin moments

While the majority of the growth from altcoins is fueled by the correlation they bear with Bitcoin, many are not sitting on their laurels as active development is ongoing.

Cardano is also championing the release of new engines, with Midnight Protocol and Hydra among the most innovative that might change the game for its ecosystem's growth across the board.

Related
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?

While Cardano is a more established altcoin, meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are also building strong momentum that might even push the former out of the top 10 of the most capitalized digital currencies. In general, altcoins have the upper hand to lead in this bull cycle, as they can combine their internal catalysts with Bitcoin hype to print massive valuations.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here
2024/03/12 12:27
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
2024/03/12 12:27
386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
2024/03/12 12:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crypto Market Liquidity Hits ATH, Altcoin Boom in View
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here
386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Show all