Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $100,000? Here's Why

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite reaching ATH, Bitcoin clearly has far more to offer
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 10:43
Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $100,000? Here's Why
Bitcoin's recent ascent to a new all-time high appears to have taken place without the usual fanfare. This subdued response to such a significant milestone may signal underlying market maturity and the potential for further growth.

Analyzing the price-specific movements on Bitcoin’s chart, we witness a commendable trajectory upwards, respecting the moving averages that often act as dynamic levels of support on a bullish market. Notably, the price has been consistently finding support at the 50-day moving average, reaffirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend. Moreover, the higher lows and higher highs are indicative of sustained buying pressure.

https://www.tradingview.com/
Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

The recent breakout to a new ATH without the characteristic hype suggests a market that is not overly leveraged, which is often the cause of extreme volatility. This could indicate that the rise is driven by steady accumulation rather than speculative trading, laying a more stable foundation for growth.

Additionally, the relatively quiet breakthrough could point to the presence of more informed and strategic investors who are less swayed by short-term price movements and more focused on the long-term potential of Bitcoin.

The tree of Alfa's analysis suggests that this could be the precursor to a more significant price consolidation and subsequent rally. The lack of hype around the ATH breakout is perceived as a sign that the market has room to absorb more capital inflows without overheating, which could drive the price of Bitcoin to new heights.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on Bitcoin shows momentum is with the bulls, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not in overbought territory. This combination indicates that there is still room for upward movement before the asset becomes overextended.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

