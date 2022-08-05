Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst

Fri, 08/05/2022 - 16:18
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Good news now bad news for crypto market, explains Blockware analyst
Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The work week ended with the traditional monthly report on the state of the labor market in the U.S. According to the data, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July. This figure is the lowest since February 2020. Nevertheless, all markets, including the cryptocurrency market, reacted painfully.

Why? Blockware analyst and prominent member of the crypto community Will Clemente tries to answer this question.

According to the analyst, the market's negative reaction to a positive change in such a key economic indicator is a consequence of the new paradigm of markets, especially as high-risk as cryptocurrencies markets. The catch, Clemente explains, is that we have reached a point where bad economic news is good news for the markets and vice versa.

Good reports on the new paradigm, which is ruled by the dreaded word "recession" and record inflation, means that the U.S. Federal Reserve still has room to tighten monetary policy, which is bad for markets. Bad economic reports, on the other hand, signal that policymakers will be quicker to correct the situation, which means markets will be able to exhale, head out and go back into unrestrained growth sooner rather than later.

Investors and crypto market participants could see this throughout the last reporting season, when neither inflation data nor GDP falling for the second quarter in a row managed to have a shocking effect on asset prices.

Current state of crypto market

At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at the upper boundary of the block of $23,000-$22,600. If consolidation around this mark continues further, we can expect a test of the block of $23,500-$23,700, the successful passage of which will push the target to the gap on the CME at the level of $24,000.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/05/2022 - 16:30
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
08/05/2022 - 15:59
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Trolls Crypto Twitter
08/05/2022 - 15:49
"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Trolls Crypto Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya