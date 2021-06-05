Ripple Customer dLocal Now Trades on Nasdaq after Raising $617 Million in US IPO

Payments company dLocal has now been listed on the Nasdaq after a successful IPO in the US

On June 4, Friday, official Twitter account of Ripple’s client dLocal made an announcement that the company had started trading on the Nasdaq.

A video was posted of the company team receiving the listing certificate from the exchange.

Image via Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, payments startup dLocal from Uruguay that uses RippleNet had successfully raked in more than $617 million during its US initial public offering.

The company filed for an IPO confidentially on May 5, as covered by U.Today.

The IPO evaluation of dLocal constitutes $6.06 billion.

Earlier this year, cryptocurrency giant Coinbase also conducted a direct listing on the Nasdaq.