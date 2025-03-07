Crypto Exchange KuCoin Announces KCS Loyalty Level Initiative: Details

Advertisement

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of its brand new KCS Loyalty Level Program. This program is designed to enhance the utility of existing and new KCS holders by introducing a tiered loyalty system that rewards users proportionally to their KCS stakings.

KuCoin, a major tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, shares the details of its brand new loyalty program for holders of KCS, a platform's native crypto. Each level offers progressively greater benefits, rewarding users for higher levels of engagement with the platform.

The KCS Loyalty Level Program introduces four distinct tiers: Explorer, Navigator, Voyager and Pioneer, with benefits accessible starting from staking as little as 1 KCS to unlocking the Explorer level. As a result, the program is accessible to all categories of KuCoin customers.

Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin, stresses the importance of the campaign for KuCoin's community building roadmap:

This new loyalty program underscores our commitment to enhancing user benefits and solidifying the market value of our platform coin. We're dedicated to providing our users with more ways to benefit from being part of the KuCoin ecosystem, and this loyalty program is poised to transform how our users engage with our platform.

Key benefits of the KCS Loyalty Level Program include: increased KCS staking yields, higher additional bonuses for staking rewards, GemPool activities, trading fees discount and rebates on withdrawal fees.

Also, KCS stakers are ready to enjoy KuCard cashback, along with increased zero-interest credit limits for new institutional and VIP users of KuCoin's services.

Exclusive campaigns for all categories of KCS enthusiasts

To celebrate the launch, KuCoin is also rolling out several campaign activities with extra bonuses for participation and community activism.

First, KuCoin launches the Existing KCS Holder Airdrop, a token distribution for existing KCS holders who meet the set threshold; tokens will be automatically granted to their staking accounts.

In the New KCS Holder Subscription Contest, a fresh cohort of KCS holders that enter the Loyalty Program will be rewarded based on the leaderboard ranking.

Also, Pioneer-level KCS stakers are eligible for additional prizes and bonuses. Pioneer-level users can participate in various activities to win prizes, including KCS and trading coupons.