Crypto Exchange Bitget to Reimburse Users for Transaction Fees

As new fees compensation promo goes live, all traders on Bitget will have an opportunity to experiment with BGB token and to save on transaction fees.

Bitget’s fee reimbursement program kicking off

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, one of the leaders in the spot trading market, is now covering its users' trading fees, according to today’s announcement.

The promotion will last until May 20, allowing users to receive their commissions back in Bitget (BGB) tokens when trading Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on the spot market, using a trading bot or copy trading service.

Traders can claim reimbursement in BGB tokens daily, starting from tomorrow, with a maximum amount of 500 BGB per day. Payment distribution will be based on the volume of spot transactions in BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT trading pairs completed the previous day.

Notably, API transactions, sub-accounts, institutional accounts, and market makers are excluded from the promotion to give ordinary users more opportunities and ensure fair distribution.

More rewards for Bitget traders in May

According to the press release, upon the end of the event, unclaimed rewards will be automatically distributed among all the participants' spot accounts within three days.

In March, Bitget announced a zero-fee campaign, eliminating transaction commissions for BTC and ETH traders. The move aimed to make the trading experience more accessible for new users after the Bitcoin halving.

According to the financial report released by Bitget in April, the exchange's spot market grew by 113% to $160 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The price of BGB surpassed $1, with the token's value increasing by 434% over the year. The crypto asset's market capitalization grew to $1.5 billion.