Advertisement
AD

Crypto and AI to See Major Activity Boost, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Predicts

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital foresees a major activity boost in crypto and AI sectors
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 19:52
Crypto and AI to See Major Activity Boost, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Predicts
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Galaxy Digital, which is led by crypto mogul Mike Novogratz, has predicted a significant surge in activities within the crypto and AI sectors. 

The firm anticipates an increase in protocol adoption and venture investment, primarily driven by the growing demand for GPUs. 

These GPUs are essential for training and running AI models, with even the most established compute providers now beginning to roll out dedicated servers for AI-related tools.

Other key predictions 

Galaxy Digital's analysts have also made several other key predictions for the crypto world. Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. are expected to attract significant inflows, reshaping the functioning of bitcoin markets and influencing asset managers, brokers, and exchanges across crypto and traditional finance. 

Related
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event is anticipated to pose challenges for miners, potentially leading to consolidation. However, this coincides with global central banks' monetary easing, presenting a strong narrative for Bitcoin.

Ethereum's journey towards modularity is set to continue, with upgrades supporting Layer 2 solutions and incorporating technologies like restaking. 

However, Ethereum will face stiff competition from alternative blockchains like Solana and potentially Bitcoin, which might see renewed interest as a platform. 

Despite the growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), it's not expected to challenge traditional finance in 2024. However, innovations within DeFi will contribute to the evolution of on-chain landscapes. The focus on tokenization remains a key trend, even as real-world asset growth on-chain may stall.

Stablecoins, particularly those based outside the U.S., are expected to see an increase in supply and usage, driven by a resurgent crypto market.

Novogratz remains bullish 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz remains bullish on Bitcoin in 2024. Countering some bearish pundits, he anticipates that Bitcoin will trade higher. 

The crypto mogul believes that while investors might sell their holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, they are likely to reinvest in other Bitcoin ETFs, with BTCO being a favored option.

#AI #Mike Novogratz
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024
2024/01/24 20:24
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for January 24
2024/01/24 20:24
DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for January 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Crash, Shibarium Crosses Major Milestone, Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC's New Theory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/24 20:24
Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Crash, Shibarium Crosses Major Milestone, Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC's New Theory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crypto and AI to See Major Activity Boost, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Predicts
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024
DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for January 24
Show all