Crypto Analyst Shared One More Simple Indicator for BTC Bull Run Peak

News
Sat, 11/13/2021 - 15:31
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Analyst @TechDev_52 displays how Fibonacci Retracement Levels can indicate the peak of every Bitcoin (BTC) bullish cycle
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency entrepreneur and analyst who goes by @TechDev_52 on Twitter unveiled one more pattern that can be fruitful in the identification of a Bitcoin (BTC) macro cycle peak.

2.272 (Log), 5.618 (Linear): Crucial levels to watch

According to the latest tweet shared by @TechDev_52, the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, repeats itself on macro level.

Should we take 1.272 as the Fibonacci level for the bottom of the Bitcoin (BTC) cycle, the 2.272 level would safely predict its peak. This assumption worked perfectly in both the 2013 and 2017 cycles.

This calculation works if the Fibonacci Retracement Levels are applied on a logarithmic scale.

On a linear scale, the Bitcoin (BTC) bull run peak can be found at the 5.618 level. If true, Bitcoin (BTC) might print the peak of its next bullish cycle over $233,000, or roughly 3.6x from today's price.

What can RSI tell us

One of the commentators below the tweet indicated the $233,000 level as the next Bitcoin (BTC) peak is also confirmed by the "Golden Triangle," a sophisticated macro technical analysis pattern. The crypto king may reach the highs between Dec. 2021 and March 2022.

As covered by U.Today previously, @TechDev_52 also shared a report on how to utilize the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to find out when Bitcoin (BTC) approaches the final phase of its bull run.

In the technical analysis, Fibonacci retracement levels demonstrate the clearest support and resistance levels based on the start of this or that cycle.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

