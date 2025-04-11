Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 8:13
    Top Shiba Inu executive has issued an important scam warning to the community
    Advertisement
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Official marketing expert of the SHIB team known under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the SHIB army with a warning, explaining how things stand in the crypto space and how to avoid getting scammed.

    She described a typical mistake, which if made, already means that “you’re already one step away from being scammed.” She also elaborated on how crypto can empower its users who approach this space in the right way.

    Related
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 06:47
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose Four Digits? Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Getting Canceled, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Surprising Strength
    Strategy’s Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin’s Power Source

    "You're one step away from being scammed"

    Lucie stressed the importance of independent thinking and decision-making when dealing with crypto. The danger comes, she believes, when users thing someone is going to provide “babysitting in crypto” for them. In this case, Lucie said, “you’re already one step away from being scammed.”

    Advertisement

    It is crucial to remember that the crypto space is no playground and nobody owes any help or advice to anyone: “Crypto is cruel, fast, and unapologetic. Mistakes are expensive. Lessons are harsh. And no one owes you an explanation.”

    It is also important, she tweeted, to educate oneself, even if you need to “start your own kindergarten” but as long as you “don’t scam people in the process” of doing so.

    However, Lucie continued, the crypto industry is desperate for changes to come. And those naturally can come only from people who use it. Therefore, she urges the community: “Create tools, not traps. Build bridges, not schemes.” It is important to remember, according to the SHIB marketing lead, that the space needs to maintain its spirit of freedom, which is fundamental for it and is the reason why crypto was started in the first place: “We need people who remember why crypto started in the first place — freedom.”

    Related
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 14:03
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Crypto can open many doors"

    In a tweet published a day earlier, Lucie sort of began sending her message to the SHIB army, as she also spoke about cryptocurrencies and the opportunities they give to the world. She specified that “crypto can open doors”, particularly for “people who’ve been left out of traditional systems.”

    As an example, Lucie named “a mom earning through P2E games, a developer in a remote town launching something real, or someone just holding onto hope during tough times.” She believes that crypto is “much more than just charts.” If everything is done correctly, crypto can provide users with “empowerment, freedom, and opportunity.”

    #Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 6:47
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 5:25
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Gate.io Celebrates 12th Anniversary with a Major Brand Upgrade: Opening the Gateway to the Future of Crypto
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Gate.io Celebrates 12th Anniversary with a Major Brand Upgrade: Opening the Gateway to the Future of Crypto
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat
    Ripple and SEC Move to Pause Appeals: Details
    Bitcoin Surges as U.S. Dollar Continues to Plunge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD