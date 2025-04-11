Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team, Here’s Threat

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Official marketing expert of the SHIB team known under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the SHIB army with a warning, explaining how things stand in the crypto space and how to avoid getting scammed.

She described a typical mistake, which if made, already means that “you’re already one step away from being scammed.” She also elaborated on how crypto can empower its users who approach this space in the right way.

"You're one step away from being scammed"

Lucie stressed the importance of independent thinking and decision-making when dealing with crypto. The danger comes, she believes, when users thing someone is going to provide “babysitting in crypto” for them. In this case, Lucie said, “you’re already one step away from being scammed.”

It is crucial to remember that the crypto space is no playground and nobody owes any help or advice to anyone: “Crypto is cruel, fast, and unapologetic. Mistakes are expensive. Lessons are harsh. And no one owes you an explanation.”

It is also important, she tweeted, to educate oneself, even if you need to “start your own kindergarten” but as long as you “don’t scam people in the process” of doing so.

However, Lucie continued, the crypto industry is desperate for changes to come. And those naturally can come only from people who use it. Therefore, she urges the community: “Create tools, not traps. Build bridges, not schemes.” It is important to remember, according to the SHIB marketing lead, that the space needs to maintain its spirit of freedom, which is fundamental for it and is the reason why crypto was started in the first place: “We need people who remember why crypto started in the first place — freedom.”

"Crypto can open many doors"

In a tweet published a day earlier, Lucie sort of began sending her message to the SHIB army, as she also spoke about cryptocurrencies and the opportunities they give to the world. She specified that “crypto can open doors”, particularly for “people who’ve been left out of traditional systems.”

As an example, Lucie named “a mom earning through P2E games, a developer in a remote town launching something real, or someone just holding onto hope during tough times.” She believes that crypto is “much more than just charts.” If everything is done correctly, crypto can provide users with “empowerment, freedom, and opportunity.”