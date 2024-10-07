Advertisement
AD

    Crucial BONE Statement Made by SHIB Team

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Without BONE, Shibarium 'would be stuck in park,' Shiba Inu executive says
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 14:56
    Crucial BONE Statement Made by SHIB Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The official SHIB marketing lead, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has take to her account on the X social media tool (widely known as Twitter for more than a decade in the past) to stress the important role that the BONE token plays in the whole SHIB ecosystem, including Shibarium.

    Advertisement

    Lucie published an X post, praising BONE and its importance for all SHIB holders and users.

    The SHIB executive described BONE token in a few words: “The POWER (Energy Source).”

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor’s “Winning” Message
    2.07 Billion Dogecoin in One Week – What's Happening?
    Should XRP Get Ready for Death Cross? Price Analysis
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 11:15
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    She compared it to gas and electricity for a car - “without fuel, you’re just sitting in a fancy metal box!” she wrote. Hence, the great importance of BONE as a gas fee token, Lucie underscored.

    This “gas” does not only keep “the Shibarium engine” running, but also the whole SHIB ecosystem runs on it, Lucie pointed out to the SHIB community.

    “Without Bone, the whole system would be stuck in park,” the SHIB marketing expert assured SHIB holders on X.

    Another major use case for BONE on Shibarium is token burns. A portion of the gas fees paid in BONE are set aside by the Shiba Inu team. Once a certain amount of BONE is saved in this manner, it gets automatically converted into SHIB and burned, i.e., permanently locked in unspendable wallets.

    Related
    2.07 Billion Dogecoin in One Week – What's Happening?
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 13:27
    2.07 Billion Dogecoin in One Week – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The long-term goal of these burns is to reduce the circulating amount of SHIB tokens and thus make them more scarce as an asset on the market. In theory, this can help the SHIB price increase in the future.

    Today, according to the Shibburn tracker, the burn rate increased by an impressive 555% within the last 24 hours. In total, 5,166,319 SHIB meme coins were scorched in six transactions. The biggest of them carried 1,110,802 SHIB to dead-end wallets.

    #BONE #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 14:48
    Ethereum Price Shows Sign of Life After 'Bull Post' From Vitalik Buterin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 14:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor’s “Winning” Message
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the EVAL (EverValue Coin) Listing on XT Exchange
    10 Essential Things Traders Uncover for Crypto Trading on Olymptrade
    VENKO Achieves Key Milestones and Expands Utility with Alien-Themed Ecosystem on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial BONE Statement Made by SHIB Team
    Ethereum Price Shows Sign of Life After 'Bull Post' From Vitalik Buterin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor’s “Winning” Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD