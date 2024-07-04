Advertisement
    Cronos ZkEVM Announces Launch of Points Program

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cronos to launch new program to bolster network activity
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 13:45
    Cronos ZkEVM Announces Launch of Points Program
    Cronos zkEVM announces the Pioneer Program, which is designed to reward early users for interacting with dApps on the platforms. The incentivization program will recognize early supporters of the ecosystem ahead of the mainnet launch in Q3.

    Over the coming weeks the Pioneer Program — which offers a variety of social and community missions — will launch gradually. Through these quests, users can explore Cronos zkEVMs features and services and earn loyalty points. Participants will be able to claim their points as the program advances by using ecosystem dApps.

    In order to compensate users in both native dApp tokens and CRO tokens, participating dApps are expected to provide additional token yields and other advantages to point holders. Users who own crypto assets such as CRO can earn three different kinds of yield through this multi-layered reward system. 

    First, the yield obtained from staking liquid assets such as zkCRO. Second, the DeFi yield produced by the ecosystem's diverse DeFi protocols. Third, holders of loyalty points will receive additional yield from participating dApps.

    Ken Timsit of Cronos Labs stressed how important it is for the community to provide feedback and help refine the testnet in the lead-up to launch. In the run-up to the mainnet launch, the Pioneer Program rewards their contributions and increases their involvement. In collaboration with Veno Finance, the Cronos zkEVM Passage campaign launches the Pioneer Program. 

    Users can gain points by locking and staking CRO into bridge contracts powered by Veno on the Ethereum mainnet or Cronos EVM blockchain between July 4 and the mainnet launch. Following the mainnet launch, the accrued points and staking yield will be made available.

    With more than 500 application developers and more than 100 million users, Cronos is dedicated to enabling safe and easy self-custody in Web3, especially for Decentralized Finance and Gaming. The ecosystem's components, which support a stable blockchain environment, include Cronos EVM Cronos POS and Cronos zkEVM, a new high-performance layer-2 network.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

