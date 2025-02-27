Cronos Pioneers Crypto Transfers to Prepaid Cards: Details

Advertisement

Blockchain ecosystem Cronos unveils a new service enabling users to withdraw funds seamlessly to a personal prepaid card. Launched in a tech collaboration with Crypto.com, the feature is an industry first and a milestone in bridging decentralized and traditional finance.

Cronos becomes first blockchain ecosystem supporting prepaid cards

Cronos, a high-performance blockchain ecosystem for B2B and B2C use cases, announces the latest addition to its retail products stack. The network is now seamlessly integrated with prepaid cards: owners of on-chain accounts can withdraw funds right to the cards.

By connecting their Web3 non-custodial wallet on Cronos to a Crypto.com prepaid card, users can top up from Cronos to Crypto.com crypto wallet, then to the Crypto.com prepaid card in one click. If a token is not directly supported, the platform automatically swaps it into USDC or ETH, providing near-instant access to spending crypto all over the globe.

Ken Timsit, Head of Cronos Labs, explains the benefits of the new collaboration for global cryptocurrency adoption and Web2/Web3 synergy:

With this new feature, Cronos users can off-ramp their crypto assets almost instantly and spend them wherever prepaid cards are accepted. In eliminating the wait times and multiple steps usually required when cashing out, Cronos is bringing DeFi closer to everyday life. As a result, users can hold their digital assets for longer in the knowledge that they can easily withdraw funds at any time.

Converting crypto to fiat can be a cumbersome process requiring multiple steps, such as transferring funds to a centralized exchange and waiting for bank transfers to clear.

Cronos’s new feature eliminates these pain points by allowing users to seamlessly off-ramp their crypto to be used in the process of topping up a Crypto.com prepaid card. This approach reduces complexity and wait times.

Both Cronos EVM and Cronos zkEVM now support transfers to cards

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, is excited by the prospects of the collaboration for a new generation of crypto users:

This collaboration highlights Crypto.com’s commitment to driving the mass adoption of blockchain services by integrating innovative solutions that simplify the user experiences. We have been a longstanding supporter of Cronos and to launch this feature together is a testament to our shared vision of bridging further mainstreaming crypto and enhancing its daily utility.

The feature will be available on both Cronos EVM and Cronos zkEVM, the high-performance L2 network powered by zkSync technology. Ethereum users are well positioned to benefit from its introduction thanks to Cronos zkEVM’s direct bridge to Ethereum, enabling seamless fiat off-ramping to the Crypto.com prepaid card.

Following the feature’s launch in February 2025, Cronos will explore an automatic transfer system for DeFi yields. This update will aim to allow users to directly route their staking rewards and other earnings on Cronos used in the process of topping up their Crypto.com prepaid card, further integrating decentralized finance into daily financial activities.