    Critical Malware Warning Issued to Shiba Inu, Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto community alerted to growing threat of malware actively targeting cryptocurrency transactions
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 15:15
    Critical Malware Warning Issued to Shiba Inu, Crypto Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu community and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem have been put on high alert following a critical malware warning. The alert centers around Clipper malware, a malicious software that targets cryptocurrency transactions, posing a significant threat to users' funds.

    In a recent tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the crypto community, has issued a warning about the growing threat of Clipper malware, which is actively targeting cryptocurrency transactions. This malware intercepts and alters users' copied wallet addresses, redirecting user funds to the attacker’s wallet without their knowledge.

    HOT Stories
    Critical Malware Warning Issued to Shiba Inu, Crypto Community
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years
    "Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive

    Related
    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why
    Sat, 09/14/2024 - 11:22
    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Clipper malware, first discovered in 2017, has recently resurfaced and is spreading. Originally found on Windows, it has since been detected in malicious Android apps and can now impact both Android and iOS users; however, Android devices are more frequently targeted.

    Clipper malware

    Clipper malware checks users' clipboards for copied cryptocurrency wallet addresses. When an address is copied, the malware replaces it with the attacker’s address. If users do not detect this change and continue with the transaction, their funds are transferred to the scammer's wallet rather than the intended receiver.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 11:44
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    There has been a substantial increase in Clipper malware attacks recently, with many users falling victim to this scam. Major crypto exchange Binance has taken steps to mitigate the threat by blacklisting suspicious addresses and notifying impacted users, but the risk remains high for everyone involved in the crypto field.

    Safety measures

    ShibArmy Scam Alerts highlights a few ways the crypto community can protect itself from the dangerous Clipper malware. First, always double-check wallet addresses.

    In this regard, Shiba Inu holders should always verify the wallet address before completing any transaction. They should compare the copied address to the original before sending it.

    Related
    SHIB Community Alert: Key Message From Shiba Inu Team
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 13:36
    SHIB Community Alert: Key Message From Shiba Inu Team
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Second, Shiba Inu holders should only use official apps. They should only download apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

    Third, crypto users should update their security software to detect and block malware. Lastly, they should be cautious of unofficial apps and avoid using unverified plugins or apps, especially from unfamiliar or third-party sources.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 15:05
    $175 Million Added to MicroStrategy's Offering: Is Target Bitcoin?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Dogecoin Bullish Signal Emerges as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Sovereign Nature Initiative Releases DOTphin: Eco-Evolving Avatars On Polkadot at Token 2049 in Singapore
    MatrixPort and exSat establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to Drive Bitcoin Ecosystem Innovation
    Cypher Capital Backs $15M Hemi Labs Seed Round
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Critical Malware Warning Issued to Shiba Inu, Crypto Community
    $175 Million Added to MicroStrategy's Offering: Is Target Bitcoin?
    Dogecoin Bullish Signal Emerges as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD